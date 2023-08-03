The World Football Summit (WFS) (www.WorldFootballSummit.com), the biggest platform dedicated to the football industry, and APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, are proud to announce that FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura has been selected as the recipient of the inaugural World Football Summit Lifetime Achievement Award.

Samoura will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming World Football Summit event in Sevilla, Spain, scheduled for September 20-21. This recognition is in honor of her remarkable achievements and influence on the future of football, as well as her significant contributions to the global game through sustainable progress, innovative excellence, and societal impact.

Before making history as FIFA's first-ever African and female Secretary General, Senegal-born Fatma Samoura dedicated 21 years to United Nations projects. She will conclude (https://apo-opa.info/3Oo0sGu) her role in December 2023.

This marks the very first time anyone will receive the World Football Summit Lifetime Achievement Award, and the award ceremony promises to be a truly remarkable occasion, celebrating Fatma Samoura's exceptional contributions to football. Her work has enriched both the sport and society as a whole, highlighting the power of football as a catalyst for positive change.

“Fatma Samoura has placed an enormous effort into shaping the future of the football industry we need. We have witnessed that first-hand at World Football Summit, where she has also been a reliable advisor. We could not think of a better person to receive our first WFS Lifetime Achievement Award, and we hope it will inspire other upcoming leaders to follow in Fatma's footsteps,” said Jan Alessie, Co-Founder, and Director of World Football Summit.

"The World Football Summit Lifetime Achievement Award will not only celebrate Fatma's exceptional contributions to the football industry but also her role as a symbol of hope and empowerment for African women and girls. Her journey exemplifies the potential of African leaders to drive positive change on the global stage. She is an exceptional role model for Africa's daughters and an inspiring global leader," said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), Founder, and Chairman of APO Group.

