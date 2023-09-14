World Football Summit (WFS) (www.WorldFootballSummit.com), the biggest international events business dedicated to the football industry, is proud to announce a unique panel discussion featuring two leading figures from the world of sport at its WFS Europe event in Sevilla, on September 20-21 2023.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura and Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus will share the stage to discuss their experiences and ideas around the topic The Power of Sport to Change the World.

WFS gathers together stakeholders from all areas of the global football business to discuss the most relevant topics and generate business opportunities. Since its foundation in 2016, World Football Summit has connected some of the world’s biggest companies with more than 700 football leagues and federations all over the world.

More than 2,500 delegates and 150 speakers will gather in Sevilla for WFS Europe where they will witness industry led and insightful panel discussions that are designed to reimagine the global football industry. In what promises to be a fascinating panel event, Ms Samoura and Prof Yunus will discuss the transformative power of sport.

The two speakers have had amazing careers in the field of global sporting development.

In 2016, Senegal-born Fatma Samoura made history as FIFA's first-ever female Secretary General, and the first ever African to hold the position. During her tenure, she has overseen the reordering of the organisational structure of FIFA, including the appointment of deputy secretary generals, and the creation of a new women's football division. Now in her last year in the post, she has undoubtedly enriched the sport of football, and used it as a catalyst for positive change in society. Ms Samoura will also be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award (https://apo-opa.info/43TY93y) during the WFS Europe event.

In an extraordinarily diverse career, Bangladeshi entrepreneur Professor Muhammad Yunus has dedicated much of his time to the progression of sport through development. In his groundbreaking work at the Yunus Sports Hub, he has empowered young people, athletes, and industry leaders. He is also one of only seven individuals to have received the Nobel Peace Prize, the United States Presidential Medal of Freedom and the United States Congressional Gold Medal, following in the esteemed footsteps of figures like Martin Luther King Jr., Mother Teresa, and Nelson Mandela.

The panel will be moderated by Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), Founder and Chairman of APO Group. Nicolas and APO Group have brought their passion for both elite sport and grass roots development into a variety of partnerships with prominent sporting organizations.

As well as being the Main Official Sponsor of Rugby Africa, APO Group is also the Pan-African Public Relations agency of FIFA, the NBA, and the Basketball Africa League, as well as being the Strategic Partner of the Olympic Movement in Africa (ANOCA). It is the Official Partner of many other prominent sporting organizations including iconic French football club Olympique de Marseille (OM) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS).

World Football Summit and APO Group have an enduring partnership that is built on a shared commitment to use sport as a tool to promote positive change in African society, fostering networking and business prospects, and ultimately cultivating economic growth in African economies.

"It's an immense honour for World Football Summit to host this incredible panel,” said Jan Alessie, Co-Founder and Director at World Football Summit. “The insights and experiences that Fatma Samoura and Muhammad Yunus bring promise to be unique and invaluable, and the work they have done to unite people all around the world through sport is what the WFS mission is all about.”

All media members are invited to request their free media pass to follow this panel and the other 35 panels that will take place during WFS Europe. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a transformative discussion.

