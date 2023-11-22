The renewed collaboration will include FIFA World Cup 26™ (www.FIFA.com), FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™, FIFA World Cup 2030™, as well as youth tournaments; Qatar Airways, a top-tier FIFA Partner since 2017, named FIFA’s Global Airline Partner one year after the start of the unforgettable FIFA World Cup 2022™; FIFA President Gianni Infantino was in Qatar to announce the significant partnership.

One year on from the unforgettable FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, FIFA is delighted to announce the renewal of its longstanding partnership with Qatar Airways until 2030 as its Global Airline Partner.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, joined Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer for the signing ceremony. The extended partnership was announced at the award-winning Hamad International Airport, against the backdrop of the airline’s Boeing 787-8, as well as the Airbus A350-900.

The agreement will cover significant FIFA tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup 26, FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™, the FIFA World Cup 2030™, as well as all youth men's and women's tournaments, commencing with the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup™ in Indonesia.

Since May 2017, Qatar Airways has been an integral part of FIFA's global initiatives, and with this renewed partnership will continue to play a vital role in the development of football worldwide.

The announcement comes on the heels of the immense success of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, which captivated audiences around the globe with its incredible stadia, unmatched hospitality, and pure on-the-pitch drama – culminating in a Final for the ages.

As FIFA’s Global Airline Partner, Qatar Airways will be able to engage with fans on a deeper level, both at tournaments and through various digital platforms.

“Today I am very proud to announce the renewal of our partnership between Qatar Airways and FIFA. It is a great partnership that has brought a lot of success to FIFA, and of course as well to Qatar Airways,” said the FIFA President during the ceremony.

“My thanks to Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, the GCEO, and to the whole fantastic team of Qatar Airways. One year after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, here we are again to celebrate.”

Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said: "We are excited to extend our partnership with FIFA as the Global Airline Partner. As an airline, we are committed to connecting the world, and this partnership allows us to reach millions of football fans. Football has the power to unite people across cultures and continents, and we are proud to continue to be part of this incredible journey. We eagerly anticipate the upcoming tournaments and look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for fans around the world.”

As Qatar Airways takes the next step in its FIFA partnership, the airline is thrilled to announce that football fans will soon have access to exclusive travel packages including match tickets, flights, and accommodation for select FIFA tournaments through a dedicated Qatar Airways platform.