The FIFA Museum (www.FIFA.com) is proud to announce a partnership with LEGENDS and the launch of its first permanent exhibition outside Switzerland, in the Spanish capital of Madrid. The exhibition is dedicated to the history of the FIFA World Cup™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, showcasing original objects and memorabilia used in matches and by the players themselves. LEGENDS – The Home of Football opens its doors today, Thursday, 1 June 2023.

Since 2018, and most recently at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, the FIFA Museum has hosted a number of successful temporary exhibitions overseas. The opening of its first permanent exhibition abroad sees the FIFA Museum take an important step in its overall strategy to reach more fans internationally. The launch is also in line with FIFA’s key mission to make football truly global, which intends to spread the game and make it accessible to everyone around the world.

Located in Puerta del Sol in the heart of Madrid, the seven-storey LEGENDS museum showcases one of the largest football collections on the planet. The collaborative exhibition with the FIFA Museum covers the entire third floor and will be devoted to the history of the FIFA World Cup™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, with display cases exhibiting items from each instalment of the men’s tournament since its inception in 1930 and of the women’s tournament since the first edition in 1991.

Spanning 560m2, the third-floor exhibition features notable memorabilia from legends of the beautiful game, such as the late Pelé and Diego Maradona, as well as more recent objects belonging to players like Zinedine Zidane and Iker Casillas. Visitors will be treated to an immersive experience involving the latest interactive exhibition technology, including virtual reality games, an app that personalises the visitor experience and other innovative features that will allow guests to live out their passion for football in unique ways.

FIFA Museum Managing Director Marco Fazzone said: “The opening of our first permanent exhibition abroad is a significant milestone for the FIFA Museum. It’s a crucial step towards our global strategy, and it allows us to share the magic of football with more fans all around the world. This exhibition demonstrates our commitment to bringing football history and heritage to as many football fans as possible, and we believe we have found the ideal partner in LEGENDS to do so.”

LEGENDS President Marcelo Ordás added: “My earliest childhood football memory is of the FIFA World Cup Trophy, and that has stayed with me to this day. To be able to tell the story of the FIFA World Cup together with the FIFA Museum is an immense dream come true. We’re particularly pleased with the museum expertise that the FIFA Museum has provided as a partner in the creation of this wonderful exhibition.”

LEGENDS – The Home of Football

LEGENDS is a museum in the heart of Madrid that showcases selected football memorabilia across seven floors. The LEGENDS experience features match-worn objects and other relics from major tournaments and leagues in football history. The experience is completed by a football store, a rooftop restaurant, a 4D cinema, robotic virtual reality games and immersive temporary exhibitions.

Located in Puerta del Sol (at carrera de San Jerónimo, 2, close to the corner of calle de Espoz y Mina), LEGENDS opens today, Thursday, 1 June 2023.

To find out more, please visit: https://Legends.Football/en/home/

The FIFA Museum

The FIFA Museum is a major landmark museum in Zurich with one of the most comprehensive collections of objects dedicated to international football. Celebrating the rich heritage of the beautiful game, the FIFA Museum tells the story of how world football’s governing body has developed association football globally and established it as the undisputed number-one sport. The FIFA Museum is committed to sharing the magic of football through a wide range of attractions, audiovisual experiences and thought-provoking exhibitions.

To find out more, please visit: https://www.FIFAMuseum.com/en/

