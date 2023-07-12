FIFA+ (https://www.FIFA.com) sets a new benchmark for sports documentaries with All Roads Lead Down Under’s breadth and depth of production, providing fans with an unparalleled experience; Featuring in-depth narratives and personal stories of players, the show highlights the growth and progress of women's football globally; The series drops just ahead of kick-off in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, set to be the biggest standalone women’s sports event in history

FIFA is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated release of its new FIFA+ Original series, All Roads Lead Down Under, a ground-breaking six-part documentary that provides an intimate, behind-the-scenes portrayal of the extraordinary journey undertaken by over 170 national women’s football teams to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

The series captures the essence of the upcoming historic event, as well as the pain, drama, and journey of trying to qualify, with crews embedded in multiple international teams, All Roads Lead Down Under has brought to life the variety of emotions, dramas, and passions first hand.

From Nigeria’s dramatic win over arch-rivals Cameroon in Africa, to heartbreak for India in Asia, the series covered all angles of the wider FIFA Women’s World Cup™ qualifying story, both on and off the pitch.

It visits players in their hometowns, meets their families and tells these elite athletes’ unique stories including race, sexuality, social inequality, adversity and triumph.

Including a huge range of in-depth and emotional narratives, All Roads Lead Down Under documents the triumphs and challenges experienced by teams from around the globe. From the inspiring journey of Wales’ iconic captain Jess Fishlock to the extraordinary story of one of the world's best goalkeeper, Christiane Endler, the series celebrates the dedication, passion, and resilience of these remarkable athletes.

The breadth of the FIFA+ Original series is also its defining feature, spanning the smaller nations of Thailand and Tahiti and their challenges to the powerhouse reigning World Cup winners, the USA, and England’s Lionesses.

Among the teams followed are:

Argentina

India

Thailand

England

Chile

Nigeria

Denmark

Trinidad and Tobago

Wales

Tahiti

With the series, FIFA+ has set a new benchmark for sports documentaries with the scale of its undertaking. The breadth and intensity of the series provide fans with an unparalleled experience that will leave a lasting impact.

Charlotte Burr, FIFA Director of Strategy, Digital and FIFA+, said: “All Roads Lead Down Under is a truly groundbreaking series for FIFA+ and demonstrates the lengths and depths we go to bring the beautiful game to life. FIFA+ is the home of the game’s best storytelling, and we’re so excited to see this landmark series go live at such a pivotal time for women’s football.”

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ promises to be a momentous event – the biggest standalone women’s sports event in history - featuring the most talented women's football teams from around the world. Taking place in Australia&Aotearoa New Zealand, the tournament will be a showcase of skill, passion, and teamwork.

FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman added, "The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ is a monumental event for women's football, and All Roads Lead Down Under truly captures the essence of this global spectacle and what it takes to qualify.

“The series not only showcases the remarkable talent and determination of the participating teams but also serves as a testament to the immense growth and progress of women's football on a global scale."

All episodes are available NOW on FIFA+ (https://apo-opa.info/3XUzLOc).

Contact for African media:

AfricanMedia@fifa.org