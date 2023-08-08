Milestone of 500,000 fans achieved after 19 days of football, music and entertainment; Host Cities across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand have offered a free-to-enter FIFA Fan Festival™ (https://www.FIFA.com); Ashleigh Gell from Sydney gifted two tickets for FIFA Women’s World Cup Final.

The first-ever FIFA Fan Festival™ at a FIFA Women’s World Cup™ have been a resounding success and on Monday night celebrated welcoming more than 500,000 fans across all host cities.

Ashleigh Gell from Sydney/Gadigal was left stunned as she was invited onto the stage at the FIFA Fan Festival in her home town to represent the 500,000th visitor across all host cities and offered two match tickets to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final by FIFA Head of Marketing Operations&Event Promotion, Gerdine Lindhout.

“I think it’s pretty crazy and we’re so stoked that we’re the 500,000th people to come through,” said Gell who came to the FIFA Fan Festival to support Australia, along with her friend Sarah Gay from France.

“We’ve been trying to get our hands on some tickets for the remaining games, so to get this prize – we are pretty happy about that,” said Gell who had particularly enjoyed watching the underdog teams getting through to the play-offs.

FIFA Fan Festivals (formerly FIFA Fan Fests) have been a regular feature of the FIFA World Cup since 2006, but this year’s tournament in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand has been the first time this unique fan experience has been offered in all host cities of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Since its inception, the FIFA Fan Festivals have welcomed almost 40 million visitors across five continents and the interest has been equally huge at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, with a record 50,000 visitors coming through the gates on July 27, the night when Australia’s Matildas played Canada.

The free-to-enter FIFA Fan Festival shows the matches live on big screens and offers an exciting programme of music, entertainment, local culture, culinary highlights by award-winning chefs and fun fan activities for all ages.

The programme has included some of the biggest names in the Australian and Kiwi music industry with artists like Ladyhawke, Jessica Mauboy, Kimbra and San Cisco among the long list of high-profile acts, as well as up-and-coming local talents.

Sydneysider Gell said the FIFA Fan Festival was all about “good vibes, friends and football”.

The visitor numbers have peaked during matches, but the appeal of the supporting entertainment and family activities have attracted a continuous stream of visitors throughout the days.

“When we consider the stadiums as the heart of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, the FIFA Fan Festival is definitely the life and soul,” said FIFA’s Gerdine Lindhout.

“You can come with your family; you can come with your friends. There is something for all ages and the entrance is free of charge.”

The FIFA Fan Festival excitement is far from over with 10 matches still to be played until the Final in Stadium Australia on August 20, and seven host cities will continue to offer the unique match experience along with great performances from artists such as Montaigne, JessB, Kaylee Bell and Hollie Smith.

For the opening dates and times in each Host City, including which artists will be performing and when, please visit the FIFA Fan Festival website (https://apo-opa.info/3Qrbm0X).

To access the video please click HERE (https://apo-opa.info/3rSDq2T).

