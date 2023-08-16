FIFA (www.FIFA.com) and the Local Organising Committee are pleased to invite media representatives to cover the Official Draw ceremony for the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™.

The Official Draw ceremony will take place on 7 September 2023 at the Park Hyatt in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at 21:00 local time. Live coverage of the ceremony will be available on the FIFA+ website and FIFA TV on YouTube.

Please note that this invitation refers only to the draw. Accreditation for the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™ tournament will open later this year.

Media interested in covering the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™ Official Draw in Jeddah are requested to write to media@cwc23.sa and provide the following information:

Family name/last name Given name(s) Nationality Date of birth Document Type (Passport or National ID if resident) Document Number Email Organisation

Submission deadline is 31 August 2023.

All applications are subject to confirmation. Successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course. Furthermore, please be advised that media representatives are responsible for obtaining their own visas.

The FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™ will take place from 12-22 December 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Contact for African media:

AfricanMedia@fifa.org