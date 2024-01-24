​The Indonesian Ambassador to Khartoum, Sunarko together with the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum's Economic Team on Wednesday, January 24 2024 made a field visit to the Sea Port Warehousing Center in Port Sudan, Red Sea State.

The visit was intended to directly inspect warehousing capacity and facilities, as well as loading and unloading activities for Sudanese import-export commodities, including warehousing of products imported from Indonesia and Sudanese commodity exports abroad.

During the visit, Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko was welcomed by the Director of the Sudan Samfull International Company, Co. Ltd., Mr. Mohamed Abdelellah Zarog ElHassan and a number of other Sudanese businessmen. Mr Mohamed said that his party had prepared Sudan's superior agricultural commodities, especially peanuts, sesame and gum arabic, which were ready for shipment to Indonesia.

Mr Mohamed also expressed interest in expanding business cooperation with various other entrepreneurs in Indonesia, especially regarding peanuts which are Sudan's superior product. Furthermore, he expressed his commitment to participate in the upcoming TEI 2024 exhibition.

Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko encouraged increased cooperation and business transactions between Sudanese entrepreneurs and various business partners in Indonesia. Indonesia is a large market for Sudanese agricultural commodities and Indonesia has many superior products to enter the Sudanese market.

The Indonesian Embassy continues to strive to facilitate business people from both countries to take advantage of various trade opportunities, including the participation of Sudanese business people at the Trade Expo Indonesia 2024 exhibition.​​​​​