High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


The High Commission coordinated and facilitated the trade mission of FIDSON Healthcare PLC to Tanzania from 21st - 25th April 2024.  While in Tanzania, FIDSON held strategic meetings with TIC, TMDA, MSD, and other important actors in the pharmaceutical sector. FIDSON is planning to invest in Tanzania in the near future.

