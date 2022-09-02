The Federal Government has inaugurated the newly constituted Board of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC) to handle its affairs, following the approval of the reconstitution of the Board by President Muhammadu Buhari recently.

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, who inaugurated the Board members today in his office in Abuja, charged them to work towards ensuring patriotism, nationalism and ethical orientation among the Nigerian youth and citizens in general

He said that their appointment is aimed at ensuring the maintenance of national consciousness and understanding amongst Nigerians through the Centre

Dare called on them to get a history of the recent happenings at the Centre that led to the dissolution of the last Board as it will act as a guide to ensure a smooth running of its affairs with a view to checkmating the various societal challenges being experienced in the country.

According to him, the Centre which has been in existence since the past 70 years has contributed greatly in the provision of leadership training for Nigerians from all walks of life, for the benefit of the general public

“The centre is the only non- formal educational institution in Nigeria that executes experiential and outward bound education. It provides training, utilising natural, physical and man- made environment in an atmosphere in which self- discovery and self- actualisation are based on competence and ability,” he said.

The Minister stated further that the Centre is strategically positioned under the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to enable it give the desired attention to the youth population in the training and promotion of quality leadership and citizenship traits with focus on patriotism, nationalism and ethical orientation.

He called on them to bring their wealth of experience and exposure to bear in the running of the Centre’s affairs.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his timely approval of the reconstitution of the new Board to oversee the affairs of the Centre.

Alhaji Abubakar, who expressed confidence in the constitution of the Board assured that the Ministry will continue to provide an enabling environment to enable it achieve its mandate of repositioning the Centre for the benefit of all Nigerians

Responding on behalf of the newly inaugurated board, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Oniyangi thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity given them to serve the nation in this capacity.

He assured that members of the Board will bring in their wealth of experience towards repositioning the Centre for maximum performance and efficient service delivery to Nigerians.

The newly inaugurated Board members are –

1. Bello Usman Muhammed – Chairman

2. AbdulGaniyu Oniyangi -Member

3. Audu Sabo Dantamas- Member

4. Suleiman Dawudu – Member

5. Anthony Otega Osiwe – Member

6. Hezekiah Oladipo Adedeji – Member

7. DCP Rashid Afegbua – Member

8. Brigadier- General E.L. Etuk – Member

9. Commodore Aliu Pindar- Member

10. Hajiya Lami Adamu – Member

11. Lami Bature – (Representative of FMYSD)- Member.

12. Soji Eniade – Director General.

Signed

Mohammed Manga

Director, Press&Public Relations