The Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Hidayet Bayraktar, paid a farewell visit to the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, on Monday February 10, 2025, in Abuja, Nigeria. The visit marks the end of his mission to Nigeria and was an opportunity for Hidayet Bayraktar to invite him to participate in an event to be held this year in Antalya, Turkey.

Hidayet Bayraktar took the opportunity to praise the excellent cooperation between his country and ECOWAS, and thanked Dr. Omar Alieu Touray for his availability, his contribution and his constant efforts to deepen this cooperation.

In addition to bilateral cooperation, the two personalities also discussed issues linked to insecurity and terrorism in the ECOWAS region, and explored possible solutions to effectively combat these scourges.

Hidayet Bayraktar reiterated Turkey’s commitment to further support ECOWAS’ efforts to meet community challenges and promote peace, security and stability in the West African sub-region.

After thanking and congratulating the Turkish ambassador for his commitment and support to the regional organization throughout his mission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray hailed the role played by his country in the development of West Africa.

President Touray recalled the various regional and UN initiatives aimed at combating insecurity and terrorism in the ECOWAS region. He insisted on the need to promote peace and security, indispensable factors in the development of a region.

“ECOWAS’s major challenge is insecurity, and none of its member states can face it alone. If we are not united, we cannot combat this threat. Unity and collective collaboration are essential to preserve peace and stability in West Africa”, declared Dr Touray.

He urged Turkey to continue its efforts to support peace, unity and security in West Africa.

Turkey is a major partner of Africa and a privileged partner of ECOWAS. Its leadership is hailed and appreciated throughout the African continent,” said Dr Touray.

Dr Omar Alieu Touray was accompanied by his Director of Cabinet, Abdou Kolley, while Hidayet Bayraktar was accompanied by his deputy, Ms Elif Durdu.