FIFA (www.FIFA.com) Women’s World Cup 2023™ single match passes are now on sale to all fans following successful Visa pre-sale window. Prices start at AUD/NZD$20 for adults and AUD/NZD$10 for children, with passes available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans from 100 countries of residence have secured passes for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, highlighting strong domestic and international interest in the biggest women’s football tournament in history.

Single match passes to the world’s biggest women’s sporting event are now available to all fans at FIFA.com/tickets (https://fifa.fans/3DmR14Q).

Following a successful Visa pre-sale window that saw fans from precisely 100 countries of residence snap up seats for the first-ever 32-nation FIFA Women’s World Cup, all supporters can now secure single match passes to next year’s global women’s football showpiece to be co-hosted by Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.

At the recent FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Draw in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, fans of the qualified teams found out who and where their teams will play in July and August 2023.

And in the days that followed the Draw, supporters from Australia, Aotearoa New Zealand and internationally locked in passes, ensuring that they will be part of history when the ninth, unmissable edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is contested in 2023.

The breadth of global interest in next year’s celebration of women’s football is highlighted by sales to fans living all over the globe. Fans residing in Australia, Aotearoa New Zealand, United States of America, England, China PR, Canada, Qatar, Germany, Republic of Ireland, and France are the top 10 purchasers of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 passes so far.

FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, said:

“So far fans from exactly 100 different countries of residence have secured passes for this once-in-a-lifetime event, highlighting the passion and excitement that exists around the world for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.”

“We’re witnessing strong demand for many fixtures, so I urge everyone to get in quickly during this new sales phase. Join us in making history in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand by adding to the crowd, culture, and colour of the biggest FIFA Women’s World Cup ever.”

Kicking off on 20 July 2023, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will feature 32 teams competing in 64 matches across nine extraordinary host cities. 29 of the 32 competing nations are locked in, with the final three teams to be determined at the inaugural FIFA Women’s World Cup Play-Off Tournament in February 2023 (https://fifa.fans/3zvZ5yW).

The current ticket sales phase will remain open until 3 March 2023. A final ticket sales phase will open in April 2023, before the tournament (including opening ceremony) kicks off at Eden Park in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau on 20 July 2023. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Final will be held at Stadium Australia in Sydney/Gadigal on 20 August 2023.

The full match schedule is available here (https://fifa.fans/3TYcM1N).

All passes can be purchased via FIFA.com/tickets (https://fifa.fans/3NlQc0u). Visa is the preferred payment solution for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

More information on the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is available at FIFA.com/BeyondGreatness (https://fifa.fans/3WgqQp0).

Contact for African media:

AfricanMedia@fifa.org