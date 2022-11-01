Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/) is proud to announce that ExxonMobil has joined the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition (https://bit.ly/3UyBCpP) – taking place from November 29 and 30 to December 1 of this year in Luanda - as a platinum sponsor. The participation of ExxonMobil at AOG 2022 reaffirms the event’s position as one of the premier forums where discussions surrounding Angola’s oil and gas future will be held.

At AOG 2022, ExxonMobil is set to provide insight into the company’s ongoing efforts to expand Angola’s oil and gas sector, with the major set to make a strong case for sustainable hydrocarbon developments and the value of collaboration to provide access to reliable and affordable energy to the country while reducing environmental impacts.

“ExxonMobil has been a steadfast partner of Angola for decades and continues to demonstrate its commitment to the country and the Angolan people. As Angola continues to expand its growing energy landscape, partners such as ExxonMobil have and will continue to be key. We are looking forward to seeing fruitful discussions taking place between ExxonMobil executives, government representatives and other stakeholders at AOG 2022 in Luanda,” states Miguel Artacho, International Conference Director at ECP.

For more information about Angola’s premier energy event, visit https://bit.ly/3UyBCpP and secure your spot at the official energy conference of the biggest oil producer in Africa.