Principal Secretary, State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards Dr. Josephine Mburu has today participated in a roundtable on strengthening the pharmaceutical industry in Kenya. The meeting organised by the High Commission of India centered on strategies for scaling up local manufacturing of pharmaceuticals to ensure access to affordable drugs by Kenyans.

The PS said that the Government is keen on creating an enabling environment to expand the pharmaceutical sub-sector in Kenya. This she said will not only create employment for locals but also ensure consistent availability of drugs which will ensure continuity of services in key programs like HIV, TB, Malaria.

She noted that Pharmaceuticals account for 40% of healthcare services and that access to quality and affordable drugs will accelerate attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The meeting attended by the High Commissioner of India Namgya Khampa, brought together leading Indian Pharmaceutical Companies in Kenya. The PS was accompanied by Ag: Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth.