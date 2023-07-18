The Kenyan government's commitment to enhancing cancer prevention, treatment, and management services has been evident through significant investments in the sector.

As part of their ongoing efforts to ensure accessible and quality cancer services for all citizens, the Ministry of Health is actively seeking strategic partnerships.

Today, Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni held a productive meeting with the Ambassador of Sweden to Kenya, H.E Caroline Vicini. The discussions centered around exploring collaborations throughout the entire cancer management value chain.

Areas of focus included capacity building for Human Resources for Health, cancer awareness initiatives, screening programs, and treatment advancement.

Swedish Pharmaceutical Companies, AstraZeneca and Elekta, have already been valuable partners to the Ministry of Health, supporting cancer care and vaccine distribution.

The Principal Secretary emphasized that the government aims to leverage such existing collaborations to advance the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.