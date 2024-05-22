With proven oil reserves of 9 billion barrels and gas reserves of 11 trillion cubic feet (tcf), Angola has established itself as a significant player in the global energy market. Meanwhile, recent milestones in Mozambique, such as its first successful shipment of LNG to Europe in 2022, highlight the country’s emergence as a reliable gas market.

This year’s Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2024 conference and exhibition – taking place in Luanda from October 2-3 – is poised to stand as a premier opportunity for burgeoning industries such as Mozambique to learn from Angola’s success. By leveraging the AOG platform, planned projects including energy supermajor TotalEnergies’ $20 billion Mozambique LNG project are set to serve as important opportunities for investment in the country’s energy sector.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Cross-Border Cooperation Opportunities Abound

Last month, Angola’s Foreign Minister Téte António attended the 10th Joint Commission of Cooperation between Angola and Mozambique in Maputo. The meeting evaluated projects, review agreements and addressed bilateral issues across various sectors including politics, defense, economy and energy. The collaboration highlights the countries’ longstanding relationship, providing Mozambique with valuable insights to improve its LNG market competitiveness.

Boasting a reserve base of 100 tcf, Mozambique is the third-largest holder of natural gas in Africa. Developing an effective and prosperous natural gas infrastructure and distribution network will require an earnest commitment to collaboration among nations throughout the continent. A rail network connecting the city of Nacala in Mozambique to Lusaka in Zambia offers an inland transportation route for LNG to international markets.

Meanwhile, pipelines connecting Lusaka to floating storage regasification units in Angola offer the country the opportunity to play a central role in connecting active natural gas operations in Mozambique to existing and established LNG infrastructure in Angola.

Building on the Momentum of Established Success

Poised to contribute up to 90% of Angola’s total natural gas output, the Angola LNG Project – operated by Angola LNG Limited – will support the country’s ambitions to expand infrastructure for future growth and export non-associated natural gas by 2025. Meanwhile, recent milestones in Mozambique, such as the successful shipment of LNG cargo to Europe via multinational energy company Eni’s Coral Sul floating LNG facility in 2022, highlights the country’s emergence as a reliable gas market.

In the downstream, a comprehensive terminal and logistics hub in Angola’s city of Soto capable of producing 65,000 barrels of oil per day and storing 2 million barrels, is set to start operations by 2026. Meanwhile, with plans to develop two onshore LNG trains – with FID planned for early-2025 – Mozambique stands to emerge as a major LNG exporter in the coming years.

Joint efforts can overcome financing and regulatory hurdles, while regional projects optimize infrastructure investments. Market integration through shared hubs and networks are set to enhance efficiency and flexibility and this collaboration not only strengthens Africa’s position in the global LNG market but also promotes sustainable development and energy security continent-wide.

By participating in AOG 2024, Mozambican companies are poised to benefit from networking opportunities while gaining insights into the regional market and showcasing its capabilities. By collaborating with industry stakeholders, Mozambique is well-positioned to establish partnerships and secure investments to expedite the expansion of the country’s energy sector.