The fourth Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Maritime Stakeholders Meeting on Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing was held in Abidjan, Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, from 18 to 20 March 2025. The objective of the meeting was to develop a regional cooperation framework to combat IUU fishing and environmental issues in the ECOWAS maritime sector. Representatives of ECOWAS Member States and Commission, as well as representatives of regional organizations active in the maritime and fisheries sectors, took part in the meeting.

Several recommendations emerged from the three-day meeting in Abidjan. Among other things, ECOWAS was asked to develop cooperation between technical directorates and marine research institutes to increase scientific and technological potential to improve data quality in West Africa. ECOWAS should also adopt a regional approach to negotiating fisheries agreements and implement the tripartite memorandum of understanding with the Fisheries Committee of the West Central Gulf of Guinea (FCPC) and the Sub-Regional Fisheries Commission (SRFC), which offers an opportunity to obtain an amendment covering security aspects.

Member States are asked, among other things, to ensure inter-institutional coordination in the fight against IUU fishing, to designate a lead institution for the management of the blue economy and to pool their resources in the fight against IUU fishing. They are also recommended to improve and monitor licensing procedures, ensure effective monitoring and surveillance of their coasts, establish and evaluate an annual closed season for fishing and to guarantee alternative livelihoods for fishing communities affected by offshore oil exploration and exploitation.

From the presentations made during this meeting, it emerged, among other things, that IUU fishing includes the violation of closed fishing areas; illegal or unauthorized transhipments; non-compliance with fishing gear, reporting, and bycatch requirements; illegal discards; and the capture of unauthorized/protected species. To address all these issues, the capacity of the competent national and regional authorities responsible for monitoring, control, and surveillance (MCS) should be strengthened to curb IUU fishing. Furthermore, the agreement that prevents the landing and sale of fish from illegal fishing must be implemented. It is also essential that Member States develop a common political will to improve the legal framework.

Following the presentation sessions, working groups were formed to address the following thematic areas: governance, the mission of national/regional SCS centers, the information and data exchange mechanism, as well as financing and cooperation at regional and international levels and resource mobilization.

The meeting concluded with a visit to the headquarters of the Regional Maritime Security Centre for West Africa (CRESMAO), where participants praised the efforts of the Government of Côte d’Ivoire, which hosted the Centre and provided local staff to support it.

Also taking part in this regional meeting were representatives of the West African Regional Maritime Security Centre (CRESMAO), the Multinational Coordination Centres for Zones E, F and G, Maritime (CMCM), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Delegation of the European Union, the Fisheries Committee of the West Central Gulf of Guinea (CPCO), the Sub-Regional Fisheries Commission (CSRP), the Gulf of Guinea Interregional Network (GOGIN) and the Maritime Organization of West and Central Africa (OMAOC).