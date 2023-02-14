The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (www.CanadaAfrica.ca) is delighted to welcome Excel Plus Integrated Services as a corporate member. The global renewable energy company has over 4000 installations across all seven continents.

Excel Plus is focused on reducing operating costs and greenhouse gas emissions – in some cases by over 90 percent - whilst maintaining energy resilience on-site.

‘’It is exciting to see firms like Excel Plus join the Chamber, advancing market-driven solutions to energy demands, through their operations,’’ says Garreth Bloor, President of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, during discussions with company’s Lagos-based leadership.

‘’We provide some of the most innovative renewable energy solutions to some of the most challenging environments,’’ says Jacob Oduyela Babatunde, the CEO and Managing director, who leads the company’s work with major corporate clients around the world.

‘’We understand the need of high up-time requirements to remote locations. We approach this through hybrid renewable energy systems.’’

Jacob Oduyela Babatunde further explains that Excel Plus’ proven wind turbine technology, coupled with an optimized solar PV design and energy storage, harvests the maximum available energy on-site; in turn reducing the requirement for fossil fuels, in some cases by over 90 percent.

A detailed presentation can be found here (https://apo-opa.info/3E7v2jn).

For media queries:

The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business

Email: press@canadaafrica.ca