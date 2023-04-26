Ensuring the safety and security of Sri Lankans stranded in the Republic of the Sudan is the primary concern of the Government of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka continues to monitor the evolving security situation in the Sudan and is closely working with its international partners, including the Government of India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to evacuate the stranded Sri Lankans.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Cairo and Sri Lanka’s Honorary Consul in Khartoum are in regular contact with the relevant parties in Khartoum, including the Sudanese authorities and the Indian Embassy in Khartoum, to secure safe evacuation.

As of this morning (26/4), thirteen (13) Sri Lankans who were evacuated with the assistance of the Saudi Government have been received in Jeddah by Sri Lanka’s Acting Consul General. Twelve (12) more Sri Lankans are in Port Sudan awaiting evacuation.

The Government of Sri Lanka is making every effort to evacuate the remaining Sri Lankans in Khartoum, taking into account the need for safe passage in a volatile security situation.