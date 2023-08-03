Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


In response to the situation in Niger, all ten Japanese citizens who had requested evacuation from Niger were evacuated by early morning of August 3rd (local time) from Niger to Paris on an aircraft arranged by the Government of France.

The Government of Japan expresses its sincere gratitude for the cooperation extended by the Government of France in evacuating Japanese citizens.

The Government of Japan will continue to do everything possible to ensure the safety of Japanese citizens in Niger.

