Responding to the security situation and threats to the safety of Indonesian citizens in Sudan due to the escalation of armed conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since 15/4/2023, the Government of Indonesia has decided to evacuate Indonesian citizens from Sudan.

Following up on the decision of the Government of Indonesia and at the direction of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum then declared Alert 1 status on 20/4/2023 and planned the evacuation carefully according to the contingency plan by taking into account the security and safety conditions of Indonesian citizens.

Phase I evacuation was carried out on Sunday, April 23 2023 from 2 predetermined departure points, namely the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum Safe House and the Sudanese PPI Secretariat (As-Sidiqin Mosque) using 8 buses and 1 minibus of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum.

The number of Indonesian citizens who were evacuated was 538 people, consisting of 273 women, 25 toddlers and 240 men.

Most of the Indonesian citizens who were evacuated were students, Indofood workers/employees, Indonesian Migrant Workers, families of Indonesian citizens and families of Indonesian Embassy staff in Khartoum.

Phase 1 evacuation of Indonesian citizens was directly led by the Indonesian Ambassador to Khartoum, Mr. Sunarko and departed from Khartoum at 08.00 WS. The journey covers a distance of 830 km from the departure point in Khartoum to Sawakin, Port Sudan passing through cities including: Sabaloga, Shendi, Dammar, Atbara, Sinkat, Hayya, Sawakin and takes 15 hours of travel.

All Indonesian citizens who were evacuated in Phase I arrived safely in Sawakin, Port Sudan at 01.00 WS in the morning of 24/4/2023 and rested at the prepared shelter.

Henceforth, Indonesian citizens in relay were evacuated from Port Sudan to Jeddah - Saudi Arabia by ship.

The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum thanked the Center for direction and support, as well as coordination and assistance from the Indonesian Embassy in Riyadh, the Indonesian Consulate in Jeddah and the Indonesian Embassy in Cairo in carrying out the evacuation of Indonesian citizens.​