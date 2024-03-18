A total of 2 (two) Indonesian citizens affected by the war in Sudan on Saturday (16/3) were again successfully facilitated by the Indonesian Embassy for the evacuation and return process to their homeland.

The two Indonesian citizens are migrant domestic workers who, since the beginning of the armed conflict in Sudan, decided to remain and live with their employers in Khartoum.

However, due to the impact of the war which was increasingly widespread and threatened life safety, the two of them were taken by their employers to Port Sudan which was relatively safer and then asked the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum for assistance in the process of returning them to their homeland.

When sending off the two PMIs returning home from Port Sudan International Airport, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum expressed its gratitude that the two Indonesian citizens had been successfully evacuated to Port Sudan in good health and safety amidst the ongoing war situation in several regions of Sudan.

Furthermore, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum advised PMI to be careful in choosing work abroad by following all applicable provisions and regulations of the Indonesian government, considering that Sudan is not a destination country for PMI placement, especially in the domestic sector.

The two PMIs expressed their gratitude for the attention of the Indonesian Government and assistance from the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum which had attempted evacuation and return to their homeland so they could be reunited with their families.​