The European Commission has provided EUR 100 000 (R 2,082,061.93) in emergency humanitarian funding to assist the most vulnerable families affected by the fire that broke out in July 2023, in the Kennedy Road informal settlement in Durban, KwaZulu Natal.

Around 1,213 families (2,357 people in total) were affected by the fire and more than 1,101 households destroyed. There were two fatalities. Food, non-food items including school uniforms and WASH supplies, and mental health support are urgently needed.

The EU funds will support the South Africa Red Cross Society (SARCS) meet basic needs by providing food and non-food items, WASH (hygiene packs and sanitary towels) and shelter support (smoke alarms, kitchen kits etc). SARCS staff and volunteers will be trained in fire awareness, to help raise awareness in the community.

The project will run for three months, until the end of October 2023, and is expected to reach all the people affected by the fire.

This funding is part of the EU's overall contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).