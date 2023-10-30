The European Union on Saturday, 28th October 2023, presented one hundred and five militarized vehicles to Ghana, to aid the country in her fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

Speaking at the ceremony at the Ministry of National Security, President Akufo-Addo noted that the presentation of the 105 vehicles is a significant milestone in Ghana’s partnership with the European Union.

Speaking at the event, the President noted that the latest attempts by terrorist and extremist groups to expand their scope of influence from the Sahel to coastal West Africa are obvious.

According to the President, “these actions pose a substantial security risk to the peace and stability of Ghana. Recent occurrences of terrorist activities in neighbouring Burkina Faso, Togo, and Benin underscore the pressing need for Ghana to enhance her counter-terrorism measures.”

Underscoring the importance of collaboration in the fight against terrorism, he noted that no single country can confront the terrorist threat on its own, adding that “within the context of our collective efforts and the pooling of resources, we appreciate the significance of the one hundred and five (105) militarized vehicles donated by the European Union. These vehicles will play a pivotal role in our efforts to fortify Ghana's northern frontiers against terrorism.”

He assured the EU High Representative, His Excellency Josep Borrell Fontelles, who was at the Ministry to present the vehicles, that Ghana is committed to utilising these resources, including the militarized vehicles, for the agreed purposes, which include securing her northern frontiers against terrorist incursions.

“Ghana stands ready to continue to collaborate with the European Union to safeguard our mutual security interests, particularly in the West African region,” the President added.

Extending the nation’s heartfelt gratitude to the European Union for the generous donation, President Akufo-Addo noted that it “reflects the depth of our partnership and shared commitment to a safer, more secure future. Together, we shall strive to overcome the challenges that confront us and work towards a more peaceful and prosperous West African region.”