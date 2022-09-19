Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of the Sudan


Visit of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee to Sudan on 22 September 2022

On 22 September, the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee delegation will visit Sudan. During their visit MEPs will demonstrate their support for the Sudanese people in their struggle for democracy.

The delegation plans to meet with Sudanese authorities and civil society in Khartoum to discuss the ongoing efforts to ensure Sudan’s transition towards democracy. The delegation will be led by the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee David McAllister (EPP, Germany) who will be joined by the MEPs:

  • Urmas Paet, Vice-Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs (Renew)
  • Željana Zovko, Vice-Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs (EPP)
  • Carlos Zorrinho, Chair of the Delegation to the ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly (S&D)
  • Michael Gahler, Vice-Chair of the Delegation to the ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly (EPP)
  • Juozas Olekas, Member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs (S&D)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of the Sudan.