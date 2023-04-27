The Delegation of the European Union to the Federal Republic of Somalia together with the Somali authorities and its implementing partner the Nordic International Support Foundation launch a new Rapid Nationwide Stabilisation project worth €4.5 million that strengthens the existing EU Stabilisation programme. The programme, which runs for 18 months, aims to support political stabilisation and reconciliation in Somalia.

Speaking at the launch, Mrs Tiina Intelmann, the Ambassador of the EU to Somalia, stated, “We are delighted to launch this programme and to contribute towards political stabilization and reconciliation in Somalia. We are confident that this programme will help the government establish services to the people."

H.E Ahmed Fiqi, the Minister of Federal Affairs and Reconciliation of the Federal Republic of Somalia welcomed this significant milestone saying: "We fully support this program and its ability to foster overall stabilization within Somalia."

In line with the National Stabilization Strategy (Community Recovery, Social Reconciliation, Local Governance, and Rule of Law), the new project signed today will address the following priorities:

Water infrastructure (Community Recovery): In response to reported damage caused by Al-Shabaab attacks, the programme will rehabilitate damaged water infrastructure, including boreholes, nature-based water catchments, and other water-related activities.

Security (Local Governance and Rule of Law): The programme will contribute to rebuilding crucial government infrastructure, such as police posts/ stations, and installation of solar streetlights in the newly liberated areas.

Reconciliation (Social Reconciliation): Peacebuilding in newly liberated areas is closely linked to social cohesion and reconciliation. The Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation (MoIFAR) leads the reconciliation efforts where inter-clan conflicts are hindering the peace process.

The EU is making tangible progress in supporting Somalia's transition to a peaceful and stable nation. The project also seeks to enhance the legitimacy of Somali authorities in locations recently liberated within Hirshabelle, Galmudug, Southwest and Jubaland State.