EU foreign ministers will convene in Brussels on 24 February. Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen will represent Finland at the meeting.

The EU Foreign Affairs Council will take place on the third anniversary of the start of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and continue discussions on the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. The foreign ministers will discuss matters including military support for Ukraine, stronger sanctions against Russia and peace negotiations.

“Peace in Ukraine must be just and lasting. Europe must take a leading role in supporting Ukraine. We must continue our support so that Ukraine will be able to negotiate from as powerful a position as possible. There can be no negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine and no negotiations about Europe without Europe,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen.

In discussions on the Middle East, the foreign ministers will focus on the situation in Gaza, the sanctions on Syria, and Lebanon.

“With regard to Gaza, the EU must support the implementation of all stages of the agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages. Gaza is an integral part of the Palestinian territory, and its future must be resolved in line with international law so that a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can be promoted,” says Minister Valtonen.

The foreign ministers will also discuss the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iran and the current situation in Georgia.

The Foreign Affairs Council will be followed by the EU-Israel Association Council.

“The meeting of the EU-Israel Association Council will be an opportunity to discuss the changed situation in the Middle East and the relations between the EU and Israel, including the human rights obligations contained in the Association Agreement. It is important to have the war in Gaza and its humanitarian consequences high on the agenda,” says Valtonen.