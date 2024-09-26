The European Union in Partnership with ECOWAS shares the achievements of the EU-ECOWAS Scholarship for Sustainable Energy programme from scholars in Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Ghana during a visit on 19th September 2024.

As part of effort to ensure sustainable access for the people of West Africa to clean electricity and other forms of sustainable energy, the European Union in partnership with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), is proud to share the achievements of its collaborative work, in sustainable energy sector, in West Africa.

Through the partnership, the European Union offered fully funded Masters' degrees scholarships in the sustainable energy sector to eligible candidates from ECOWAS member states at 9 specialised institutions in countries of West Africa, including Nigeria, Senegal, Cote D’Ivoire, Togo, Ghana, and Cape Verde.

The programme aims to improve access to high-quality training in the sustainable energy sector in West Africa, enabling university graduates with a focus on young professionals (English, French and Portuguese speaking) in the ECOWAS member states, to acquire the profile required to meet the growing demand for specialists, at the highest level, in the field of sustainable energy and to promote good governance of the sector in the region.

During this visit the representative of British Council stated that:

“Since the launch of the scholarship programme in November 2022, the programme has successfully supported 15 students from Cote D’Ivoire, Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Benin who completed their study in Institut National Polytechnique Félix Houphouët-Boigny, Côte D’Ivoire, and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Ghana to advance the course of their careers in the energy sector”.

The scholarship programme has benefitted eligible students from 11 ECOWAS member states with relevant background in sustainable energy. The target is for 75 young scholars from the subregion to benefit from the scholarship programme.

The Director of Energy and Mines of ECOWAS Commission thanked the European Union for their effort in Energy Sector in West Africa through this programme and recalled that through the research work completed by these 15 programme scholars, the programme also aims to improve access of existing organisations in the sustainable energy space to quality research work that can help address the challenges, in the sector, in West Africa.

The EU-ECOWAS scholarship programme will continue to enhance human capital development in sustainable energy in West Africa by supporting eligible scholars in the ECOWAS member countries to contribute to the development of the sustainable energy sector in the subregion.

The European Union in partnership with ECOWAS are happy to share some of the programme’s success story from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Ghana, and encourage you to share the same with relevant stakeholders who you think might be interested in the programme and its objectives.

