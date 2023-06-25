UNICEF Libya welcomes the European Union contribution of EUR 1.5 million to undertake the first Multiple Indicators Cluster Survey (MICS) in Libya.

The Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) is developed by UNICEF to assist countries in filling data gaps for monitoring several key human development indicators and to gather essential data on the overall situation of children and women. It is a rich source of information on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), collecting about 33 SDG-relevant indicators.

The EU funding will support evidence generation as well as capacity building of government institutions in the area of data and statistics. The MICS survey will enable evidence-based planning and policy formulation toward the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and in particular toward the realization of children's rights.

"We are deeply grateful for this generous support from the European Union which testifies to their effort to enhance the Government's institutions and to address the essential needs of children and women. This survey will play a crucial role in enhancing Libya's capacity for child rights monitoring and for programming aimed at social inclusion. This first-ever comprehensive MICs also represent the Government's commitment to finding the most in need. Together, using the findings of this survey, we can make significant progress in fulfilling the rights of every child in Libya", said Mr. Michele Servadei, UNICEF Representative in Libya.

The past conflict in Libya has created a significant data gap, hindering the Government's ability to generate, analyze, and use data across all sectors. The last national representative household survey was conducted in 2014, and there is an urgent need to update and generate nationally representative data.

UNICEF, in partnership with the Bureau of Statistics and Census (BSC), will conduct the MICS survey, an international household survey program developed by UNICEF in the 1990s. The total cost for the MICS survey is estimated at US$ 3 million. With the generous contribution of about US$ 1.5 million from the European Union, the funding gap currently stands at US$ 1.5 million.

UNICEF Libya and the European Union are committed to improving evidence-based policymaking and budgeting for the promotion and protection of child rights and the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals.

"We are proud to support UNICEF in conducting the Multiple Indicators Cluster Survey in Libya. By investing in data generation and capacity building, we can contribute to evidence-based decision-making and progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to the well-being and rights of children and women in Libya." stated Jose Sabadell, the Ambassador of the European Union in Libya.