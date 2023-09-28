The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a contribution of €8.6 million from the European Union (EU) to intensify efforts in addressing food insecurity among conflict-affected populations in northern Mozambique.

Over the past six years, the prolonged conflict in northern Mozambique has resulted in profound loss of lives and livelihoods, with a staggering number of families displaced from their homes. In 2022, the displacement reached a peak, affecting over 1 million people. Currently, more than 800,000 people displaced people continue to require humanitarian assistance to assist them in rebuilding their lives and livelihoods.

The generous contribution from the EU, via its Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO), allows WFP to sustain the critical provision of food through cash-based transfers to 400,000 people, with a special focus on the most vulnerable individuals impacted by the conflict, as well as to reach people in the most remote areas with the United Nations Humanitarian Aviation (UNHAS).

"In the face of numerous obstacles and unprecedented financial challenges in delivering humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations, the contribution from the EU is vital in order for WFP to continue to meet the growing food needs in northern Mozambique," stated Antonella D’Aprile, Country Director of WFP Mozambique. "The EU’s support is essential in our collective mission to alleviate suffering and build a more resilient future for the people of Mozambique.”

The European Union has been a long-standing and essential donor to WFP Mozambique operations having contributed over € 52 million since 2018 to help alleviate hunger and improve the lives of people affected by crisis.