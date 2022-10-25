Ms. Jutta Urpilainen, European Commissioner for International Partnerships, arrives in Tanzania today as part of official visits to Tanzania and Malawi, to meet leaders of those two countries.

During her visit in Tanzania, Commissioner Urpilainen will meet with Hon. Mwigulu Nchemba, Minister of Finance and Planning, and with Hon. Stergomena Tax, Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

The visit will be marked by an important official announcement of a significant European Union (EU) grant package to Tanzania, as part of the EU Global Gateway. Also high on her agenda, the launch the EU Youth Action Plan in the country will bring together Tanzanian youth organisations and young champions of key global and local actions.

The mission comes at an important moment, reaffirming the Commission’s strong engagement with African partners following the EU – African Union (AU) Summit in February 2022, and launch of the EU €150 billion Global Gateway Investment Package for Africa. Moreover, it takes place just ahead of the EU-AU Commission-to-Commission meeting on 28 November 2022, which will be the opportunity to strengthen our partnership on matters of common geopolitical interest.