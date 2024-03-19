The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) has signed on as an Official Partner to the first-ever Eurasia Africa Energy Summit (EAES) 2024, taking place on September 19–20 in Astana, Kazakhstan. EAES aims to foster business synergies, technology innovation and knowledge exchange within the energy sector, with a strategic focus on the regions of Central Asia and Africa.

The summit serves as a critical platform linking Central Asia and Africa, two regions keen on optimizing their respective oil, natural gas and renewable resources for economic development and job creation. African megaprojects such as Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG in Mauritania and Senegal, the Lobito Corridor in Angola, Rovuma LNG in Mozambique and the Hyphen Hydrogen Energy facility in Namibia highlight the continent’s diverse and untapped energy potential. With most of these projects still under development, foreign investment in infrastructure, skills and technology are crucial, presenting the opportunity for new energy alliances with Central Asian investors, project developers and governments.

As the voice of Africa’s energy sector, the AEC is dedicated to advancing energy cooperation and development globally. Through its investment promotion and outreach efforts, the AEC engages with energy industry stakeholders across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas to unlock new commercial prospects, foster mutually beneficial connections and facilitate investment into Africa’s energy markets.

Participation in EAES 2024 aligns with the AEC’s overarching goal to make African energy poverty history by 2030 and secure a just energy transition on the continent. Committed to promoting Africa’s energy investment opportunities, the Chamber seeks to ensure access to the latest industry insights and establish an Africa-led narrative around critical issues like local content, fiscal regimes, climate change, geopolitical stability and energy security.

“Collaborating with global partners is essential to driving Africa’s energy sector forward. The Chamber’s participation in EAES 2024 underscores its commitment to advancing energy cooperation and economic development globally. By joining forces with key stakeholders in Central Asia, the Chamber aims to build synergies, share insights and explore new avenues for sustainable growth and investment across both regions,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Highlighted sessions at EAES 2024 target a wide range of topics set to shape the evolving energy landscape, including dedicated ministerial, innovation and technology, local content, energy investment and green hydrogen panels. Under the partnership, the AEC will contribute to discussions across several panels, drawing on its expertise in oil and gas, policy implementation and local content development to identify key areas for bilateral trade, investment and cooperation.