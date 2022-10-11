The African Energy Chamber (AEC) – the voice of the African energy sector – is proud to announce that H.E. Dr. Ing. Sultan Woli, State Minister for Energy, Ethiopia has confirmed his attendance and participation at AEW 2022 (https://AECWeek.com/) – Africa’s premier event for the energy industry – to shape critical conversations around how Africa can maximize the development and exploitation of its vast and entire energy resources including oil, natural gas, hydropower and solar to make energy poverty history across the continent by 2030.

As the official meeting place for African energy policymakers, investors and companies, the African Energy Week (AEW) conference and exhibition, which runs from October 18 – 21 in Cape Town, under the theme ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ represents the place where African energy matters, including best practices for the continent to boost energy access and drive socioeconomic developments, are discussed.

Representing one of the world's largest hydropower water reserves, the participation and attendance of H.E. Dr. Ing. Sultan Woli at AEW 2022 will be crucial in driving critical discussions around the role of the Africa’s massive yet untapped hydropower potential in maximizing the diversification of the continent’s energy mix for large scale energy generation and access initiatives.

Since taking over as State Minister for Energy in October, 2021, H.E. Dr. Ing. Sultan Woli is playing a key role in maximizing energy sector growth with the executive driving the country’s energy policy revitalization and fast tracking the finalization of the massive Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam – Africa's largest and the world's sixth largest hydropower project -– for local and regional energy security.

Now, with Ethiopia seeking to increase the development and exploitation of its untapped hydro, solar, natural gas and other energy resources including geothermal to provide access to clean cooking, and reliable and affordable energy to approximately 55% of the country’s population currently living in energy poverty, AEW 2022 serves as the best platform for the state minister to promote investment opportunities across the East African country’s entire energy value chain.

Already providing electricity to neighboring Sudan and Djibouti and with an ambition to contribute towards continental energy security by connecting East Africa with Southern Africa, in the spirit of Ubuntu amongst African countries and energy players to drive the continent’s socioeconomic developments, AEW 2022 serves as the best platform for Ethiopia to meet with both regional and international partners, energy companies and investors to discuss the country’s energy market potential in addressing the continent’s looming electricity shortages.

“The Chamber is honored to be hosting H.E. Dr. Ing. Sultan Woli at AEW 2022 to discuss the country and Africa’s energy market challenges and opportunities. With Ethiopia targeting 100% electrification by 2025, through optimal exploitation of hydropower and other resources including liquefied petroleum gas for clean cooking, AEW 2022 presents the best platform for H.E Dr Sultan Wolle to meet with both private and public sector investors which the country is seeking to boost market growth,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

At AEW 2022, H.E. Dr. Ing. Sultan Woli will participate in high-level meetings and various forums to provide an update regarding the latest generation, transmission, and technical developments within Ethiopia’s rapidly expanding energy sector as the country eyes the provision of modern and sustainable electricity services to regional consumers.

Media Contact:

For sales related inquiries please contact sales@aecweek.com

For attendance related inquiries contact registration@aecweek.com

For speaker related inquiries contact speakers@aecweek.com

For media related inquiries contact media@aecweek.com.

About Africa Energy Week (AEW) 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.