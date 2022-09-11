Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, London, UK


Ethiopians and British Nationals of Ethiopian Origin, while marking the Ethiopian New Year, paid tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth ll and wished long reign to king Charles the lll at a ceremony held at the Ethiopian Embassy in London.

 Ethiopians In London Pay Tribute to Her Majesty the Queen on New Year Celebration | 10 Sep 2022

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, London, UK.