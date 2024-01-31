Sharing a holiday meal around a common table is a tradition rooted in the faiths of every major religion. In order to foster understanding, respect, and dialogue among Ethiopians of different religious backgrounds and to promote peace and national unity, on January 30, U.S. Ambassador Ervin Massinga hosted an Interfaith Christmas dinner for Ethiopia’s faith leaders at his residence.

The dinner was an opportunity for representatives of diverse faith groups to share their beliefs, build connections, and contribute to a more inclusive society. Religious leaders from Ethiopia’s different faith groups including Ethiopian Orthodox Church, Ethiopian Catholic Church, Protestant churches, Muslim communities, Beta Israel Jewish Community, Waaqeffanna Religion Followers Organization, and Interreligious Council of Ethiopia attended the dinner.

In welcoming the faith leaders to his home, Ambassador Massinga praised Ethiopia’s ancient history of religious harmony, acceptance, and diversity. He encouraged the leaders to work together and with the U.S. Embassy in the coming year to bring promote peace among all the people of Ethiopia.

The Interfaith Christmas event is part of the U.S. Embassy’s commitment to creating bridges of understanding and respect that will bring together people of all faiths to encourage peace, unity, and cooperation.

The United States and Ethiopia share deep people-to-people bonds that ground our 120 years of diplomatic relations in an enduring spirit of friendship, respect, partnership, and the shared aspirations for the well-being of the Ethiopian people. That spirit has propelled cooperation in health, education, agriculture and food security, science and the environment, and many other areas where the United States government and the American people have made enduring investments to help improve the lives of all Ethiopians.

To learn more about the #Ethiopia_US120Years of friendship visit: U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia and follow U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa | Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.