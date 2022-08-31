The Government of Ethiopia has been valiantly defending the attacks launched by the TPLF via Eastern Amhara. The TPLF has continued utilizing its worn-out human wave strategy, that places children, youth and the elderly people of Tigray as sacrificial lambs.

The invasion of Kobo and the surrounding areas by the TPLF on the Eastern side of the Amhara Region has not gone as the group planned, due to the concerted response effort of our heroic defense forces and the local communities. It has rather expanded its belligerence to other areas.

The TPLF clique which cannot survive without war, has launched an invasion in the direction of Wag, Wolqait and our border areas with Sudan (Amhara Region).

Our heroic national defense forces are defending this invasion with full preparedness and resolve.

The Government of Ethiopia while responding steadfastly to attacks launched by TPLF in various directions, has still not closed off the options for peace.

We continue to urge the international community to do what it can to pressure the belligerent group for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. We call on the people of Tigray, who are our people, to free themselves from the suffering caused by the tyranny of TPLF and condemn the belligerence.