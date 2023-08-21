H.E Ambassador Hirut Zemene held a discussion with the Representatives of Dutch Companies which are currently investing in the Horticulture sector in Ethiopia and expressed gratitude for the initiative taken by the Director of Beekenkamp, Mr. Marc Driessen, for bringing together the group for an important exchange of views.

During the discussion, representatives of the Companies, including Beekenkamp, Dohler, Red Fox Ethiopia, Florensis, Dummen Orange, ENLBA, and Hortus Supplies recognized the enormous potential of Ethiopia in the Horticulture Sector and cited the challenges they are facing that may prolong the realization of the country’s potential in the Sector.

The agriculture attaché of the Embassy of the Netherlands in Ethiopia, Mr. Meeuwes Brouwer, also took part in the discussion.

During the consultation, a PowerPoint presentation on the investment environment in Ethiopia was presented by Mr. Terefe Dida from the Business Diplomacy section of the Embassy.

The Ambassador, on her part, highlighted on the emphasis given to and measures taken by the government to mitigate the challenges raised by the investors and opportunities for future collaboration.