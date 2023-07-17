Ethiopia’s delegation led by H.E. Mr. Sandokan Debebe, State Minister for Planning and Development participated on the 7th Ministerial on Climate (#MocA) co-organized by the European Union, Canada, and China in Brussels on the 13th and 14th of July 2023.

The meeting which was organized against the backdrop of the COP-28 scheduled to be held in Dubai at the end of this year, deliberated on multitude of issues related to climate including on the expectations for a meaningful Global Stocktake decision in Dubai, on how to speed up global cooperation on renewable energy and energy efficiency among others. In the same vein, participants of the meeting exchanged views on how to implement finance for loss and damage, one of the most important outcomes of the COP 27 which was held in Egypt.

During the meeting H.E. Mr. Sandokan underscored mitigation and adaptation works being carried out by the government of Ethiopia in light of the challenges that the country faces due to climate induced disasters. H.E. further stressed the need for clear and easy access to climate financing in order assist developing countries in their strive to implement climate mitigation and adaptation measures. In this regard, the Minister emphasized need to come up with concrete ways to make finances available especially for the most vulnerable countries on the upcoming Climate Summit in Dubai (COP-28).

The MoCA which was held for the 7th time, is a major annual ministerial meeting on international climate action attended by Ministers from G20 countries and other key Parties in the UN climate negotiations. This round of meeting saw the participation of Ministers and representatives of various countries as well as UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell and COP28 President-Designate Sultan Al Jaber.