Today 17 September, Estonian Ambassador Ingrid Amer presented her credentials to President of Egypt Abdel Fatah al-Sisi.

In the conversation following the presentation ceremony, Ambassador Amer and President al-Sisi discussed ways of advancing relations between Estonia and Egypt. “Estonia appreciates the good relations it has with Egypt, a valuable partner in the Southern Neighbourhood of the European Union,” Amer said, adding that she and al-Sisi discussed ways of boosting relations in digital affairs.

They also spoke about Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine. “Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has a global impact, including on food and energy security and inflation,” Amer said. “Russia must bear responsibility for this unjustified war. We have a moral duty to hold war criminals to account. The credibility of the rules-based order depends on it.”

Ingrid Amer graduated with a degree in philology from the University of Tartu. She joined the foreign service in 1995 She has worked at Estonian embassies in Warsaw, Helsinki and Prague, as well as in the State Protocol Department and the Political Department of the Foreign Ministry. She has led the Central Europe and Balkans Division and the divisions for southeast Europe, general affairs of the European Union and enlargement. Between 2013 and 2018, Ingrid Amer was the deputy head of the Estonian embassy in Paris and between 2016 and 2018, she was the Estonian Ambassador to UNESCO. Before her appointment to Egypt, Amer was the Director of the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She is also Estonia’s non-resident ambassador to the Republic of Mali.