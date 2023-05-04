Essymart Africa is an Agtech social enterprise that delivers Tech-enabled solutions to promote food security, improve farmer quality of life. Essymart sources genuine quality affordable farm inputs from certified suppliers and manufacturers, provides timely last-mile delivery, and virtual extension as well as reliable market linkages for Smallholder Farmers in rural Uganda through the use of Web-App, Bulk SMS, voice calls and USSD code. www.Essymart.com

Essymart exists to support smallholder farmer's access high quality farm inputs, extension services and linkage to markets for their produce, Smallholder farmers need to increase production, efficiency and profitability. If this change is not made there will be increased food insecurity and poverty among rural farming communities, currently we are working in the district of Mayuge, Eastern Uganda. The project/solution start in June, 2020.

Essymart Africa is participating in “GITEX Africa 2023”, during our participation, we hope to join mobile operators, tech entrepreneurs, startups and investors at GITEX AFRICA to discuss telcos accelerating access to 5G connections to unlock its economic, social and technological benefits for the region. Besides that, Essymart hope to meet with potential investors.

