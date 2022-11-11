Consulting, assurance, tax and transaction services company, Ernst&Young (EY), will participate at this year’s Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2022 Conference and Exhibition (http://bit.ly/3tp7cKm), bringing their financial and corporate experience to Angola’s premier energy event.

Offering services to help create long-term value growth for clients and to build trust in capital markets, EY assists energy and resources companies with decarbonization, digitization, cost pressures and geopolitical uncertainty.

“We are very pleased to announce the participation of EY as Silver Sponsors at this year’s AOG event,” states Miguel Artacho, Energy Capital&Power International Conference Director, adding, “Their global expertise with energy and resource companies will only serve to meet Angola’s commercial and socioeconomic objectives while helping to ensure the country’s energy future is sustainable and beneficial for all.”

Returning for its third edition to Luanda from 29 November to 1 December, AOG 2022 will be held under the auspices of the country’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas and in partnership with the ANPG, AIDAC and the African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/).

AOG 2022 will be the premier platform to address the most pressing matters in the country’s energy market as it strives to curb production decline, expand and promote exploration and new discoveries, diversify its economy, and address the narrative of a just energy transition by developing its natural gas resources and other alternative sources of energy.