Eritrea Festival 2023 was officially opened by President Isaias Afwerki today, 13 August at the Expo Compound.

The opening ceremony was attended by Ministers, senior Government and PFDJ officials as well as members of the Diplomatic Corps, and invited guests.

President Isaias observed the various sections of the festival including exhibition, entertainment sections as well as programs depicting the unity in diversity of the Eritrean people during which he received briefings.

President Isaias also visited the technical innovation exhibits that college students and other individuals had set up, and he showed his enthusiasm and encouragement for everyone who participated.

The festival which will be open until 20 August under the theme “Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Ranks” will feature programs depicting the cultural and natural resources of the six regions of Eritrea, exhibitions portraying the progress of various Ministries and companies, photo exhibition displayed in cooperation with the Ministry of Information and Ministry of Defense, innovation section, children’s programs, book fair, bazaar, educational and entertainment programs, talent show as well as other activities.

The visitors of the festival expressed their satisfaction with the festival’s beginning, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They emphasized the festival’s importance in demonstrating the unity in diversity of the Eritrean people and urged all citizens, in particular families, to pay it the respect it is due.