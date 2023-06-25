The Eritrean National Cycling Championship 2023, which began on 23 June with Individual Time Trial competition in ‘Elite’ groups and under 23 as well as in women’s categories, concludes today, 25 June covering 173.4 km.

In the Elite and U-23 categories, Awet Aman from Denden Club stood first, while Petros Mengis from Eri-Tel Club and Professional Cyclist Henok Mulubrhan from Italian Club Bardini stood second and third, respectively.

Accordingly, Awet Aman, who is on scholarship at the UCI Training Center, became the winner of the Eritrean National Cycling Championship 2023, and Petros Mengis and Aklilu Arefaine became the winners of the Silver and Bronze medals, respectively.

In the women’s category, Kisanet Woldemicael from Serair Sawa became the winner of the Gold medal, while Feven from the same club won the Silver Medal and Adiam Dawit from Denden Club won Bronze Medal.

In the women’s junior category, Rumna Gu’ush stood first, and Meron Misgina from the junior men’s category took the Gold Medal.