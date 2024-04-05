The Eritrean community in Sweden convened for its annual congress on March 23 in Stockholm, adopting the theme “Development and Revitalizing Communities.” The event was well-attended by representatives from various Eritrean communities throughout Sweden.

Mr. Biniam Misgina, the chairman of the Eritrean community, highlighted the community’s three-decade-long dedication to organizing and strengthening its members, preserving national values for future generations, vibrantly celebrating national holidays, motivating prosperous Eritreans to invest in their homeland, conducting significant seminars, and offering advice and consultation aimed at parents.

Mr. Biniam pledged to continue efforts to enhance the community’s organizational capabilities and its engagement in national issues, urging members to increase their participation in these endeavors.

In related developments, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael, Eritrea’s Ambassador to South Sudan, met with officials from the Western ‘Bahr el-Gazal’ region and hosted a seminar for Eritreans living in the area. During the seminar, Mr. Yohannes provided a detailed update on the development initiatives planned for 2024 and the current situation in Eritrea.