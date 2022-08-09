The 48th annual Eritrean community festival in the US was enthusiastically conducted from 5 to 7 August in Dallas under the theme “Independent Choice-Backbone of Our Pride”.

The festival that was officially opened by Mr. Yosuf Saiq, Chairman of PFDJ in the Central Region, and Ms. Sofia Tesfamariam, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Eritrea to the United Nations, was attended by 12 thousand of nationals and friends of Eritrea.

The festival was highlighted by a seminar on the objective situation in the homeland as well as regional developments, photo exhibitions, community gatherings as well as artistic and cultural performances among others.

Commending those that contributed to the successful implementation of the festival, Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet, Charge d’Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, explained the role of festivals in the conservation of Eritrean culture and values, as well as in strengthening the attachment of nationals with their homeland and participation in the national affairs.

At the seminar conducted, Mr. Yosuf Saiq indicated that the history of the Eritrean people is the history of resilience and victory said that the Eritrean people have emerged victorious foiling external conspiracies and hostilities.

Mr. Saiq also gave an extensive briefing on the contribution of Eritrea in strengthening peace, and stability as well as in ensuring justice and mutual cooperation in the region as well as on the diplomatic, political and economic progress.

Mr. Saiq further called on Diaspora nationals to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in national affairs.

The nationals on their part expressed commitment to play due part in the successful implementation of the national development drives as well as in the effort the Ministry of Health is exerting in controlling non-communicable disease and the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the event, awards have been handed over to winners of sports and fashion shows.

The Mayors of Dallas and Mesquite announced that 5 August to be dedicated as “Eritrean Day”.