Eritrean community festival in the Scandinavian countries has convened today, 4 August in Stockholm with patriotic zeal.
The festival is graced by the presence of Eritrea’s Regional Governors: Mr. Fesehaye Haile, Governor of the Central Region; Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai, Governor of the Southern Red Sea Region; and Mr. Habteab Tesfatsion, Governor of the Southern Region. The festival is attended by a number of nationals from cities in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland.
At the event, Mr. Yonas Manna, Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, and Mr. Alem Teklegergis, Chairman of the Holidays Coordinating Committee, emphasized the importance of Eritrean festivals in fostering the noble societal values and national identity among the youth and that participation in national festivals has been increasing over the past 25 years.
The festival, which will stay open until August 6, features cultural events, seminars on the objective situation of the nation, as well as youth and kid-oriented activities.