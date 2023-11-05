The Eritrean community in Riyadh and its environs enthusiastically conducted their festival on 2 and 3 November under the theme “Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Ranks”.

The festival which was officially opened by Mr. Yosuf Saiq, head of Organizational Affairs of PFDJ, featured various programs including seminars on the objective situation in the homeland, cultural and artistic performances, and sports competitions.

Ms. Weyni Gerezgihier, Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, indicated that the festivals that are being conducted by nationals in various countries beyond entertainment and gathering have significant contributions in strengthening unity and attachment of national with their homeland.

Mr. Abdurahman Imam, chairman of the Eritrean community, on his part, said that the festival has a significant contribution in transferring noble societal values to the young generation and attachment of nationals to their homeland.

Mr. Yosuf Saiq also conducted a seminar on the objective situation in the homeland and called on nationals to strengthen organizational capacity and resilience in foiling external conspiracies against Eritrea.

At the event, awards have been handed out to winners of various competitions.