The annual Eritrean community festival in Jeddah and its environs enthusiastically convened yesterday, 8 November, under the theme “Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Ranks”.

The festival that was officially opened by Mr. Yosuf Saiq, head of Organizational Affairs of the PFDJ, and was attended by the head of the office of Eritrea’s General Consulate as well as a number of members of the national organizations featured a photo exhibition depicting activities of the community, programs by the students and teachers of Eritrea’s International School and members of the National Union of Eritrean Women, as well as cultural and artistic programs and sports activities.

Mr. Abdulkadir Malik Chairman of the Eritrean community, noting the significance of the festival in fostering unity and attachment of national with their country and in transferring the societal values to the young generation, expressed appreciation to those who contributed to organizing the event.

Mr. Mohammed-Ali Mohammed-Seid, Eritrea’s Consul in Jeddah called for strengthening organizational capacity and participation in the national affairs.