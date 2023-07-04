Eritrean community festival in Italy was colorfully conducted on 1 and 2 July in Milano under the theme “Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Ranks”.

The festival, in which governors of the six regions, nationals from all Italian cities as well as from various European countries took part, was officially opened by Mr. Fesehaye Haile, Governor of the Central Region.

Explaining the meaning and history of the festival during the armed struggle for Independence, Mr. Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrea’s Ambassador to Italy, said that the festival had a significant contribution in consolidating unity among nationals, attachment with their homeland, acquainting foreigners with the just struggle and the history and culture of the Eritrean people, as well as transferring noble societal values to the young generation.

At the seminars organized, the regional Governors gave extensive briefings on the objective situation in the homeland as well as the role and contribution of Diaspora nationals in the national development programs and future prospects.

The festival was highlighted by an exhibition, a fashion show, sports competitions, a children’s program, as well as cultural and artistic performances.