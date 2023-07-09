Ministry of Information, Eritrea


Eritrean community festival colorfully commenced on 8 July in the German city of Giessen.

The festival, in which a number of nationals from various cities in Germany and neighboring countries took part, was graced by the Governors of the six regions of Eritrea.

The festival is being highlighted with cultural and artistic performances, a children’s program, as well as programs d depicting the unity in diversity of the Eritrean people.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.